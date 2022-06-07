Listen to this article

Having been around since 2010, the Mitsubishi ASX is one of the oldest cars currently on sale. Thankfully, the subcompact crossover is due to receive a complete overhaul as the next-generation model will be arriving in Europe at the beginning of 2023. As per the original announcement made at the beginning of the year, the Captur's sister model will be built by Renault at its Valladolid factory in Spain.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Germany has quietly announced powertrain specifications for the revamped ASX. To the surprise of no one, the numbers seem awfully familiar. That's because we've already seen them on the second-generation Captur, which has been around since 2019. The entry point into the lineup will be a turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline engine producing 91 horsepower to mirror Renault and Dacia products that use the 1.0-liter TCe mill. It will work exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Mitsubishi ASX teasers

Up next is the 1.3-liter four-pot with 140 hp should you go for the six-speed manual or 158 hp when the engine is hooked up to the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. Choosing the hybrid means a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline engine working together with an electric motor for a combined output of 145 hp.

As it's the case with the Captur, the most potent ASX of the lot will be the plug-in hybrid with 160 hp on tap by combining the 1.6-liter engine with a pair of electric motors. It'll bump the non-PHEV’s small 1.3-kWh battery to a capacity of 10.5 kWh for increased range in pure electric mode. Mirroring its Renault equivalent, Mitsubishi won't sell its B-segment crossover with a diesel engine.

Aside from renewing the ASX, Mitsubishi will introduce the next-gen Colt in fall 2023 as a reskinned Clio also built by the company with the diamond logo. It'll be interesting to see how these new-old models will be priced compared to their donor cars. As a fun fact, the Suzuki Swace, essentially a rebadged Toyota Corolla wagon, costs more in the UK than the car upon which it's based.

In related news, Renault has confirmed the Clio Mk VI will be out in 2026 and is still going to have combustion engines since a complete switch to electric propulsion is deemed as being too premature. The French automaker is already working on similarly sized EVs as the Renault 5 will be out in 2025 and is going to be followed by a zero-emissions Renault 4.