It was January when Mitsubishi teased the next-generation ASX before revealing the technical specifications in June. The German branch has been tasked to organize the debut event, which will take place tomorrow ahead of a market launch in Europe set for early 2023. It'll be an all-new car, but only in the sense that it won't share any components with its predecessor. In reality, the subcompact crossover will be a reskinned Renault Captur.

Long overdue, the second-gen ASX will replace a model that has been around since 2010, and in this interval, it was also sold as the RVR and Outlander Sport in certain markets. Some of you might know it as the Peugeot 4008 and Citroën C4 Aircross, but these two models from French brands were axed in 2017. The new model will be assembled at Renault's Valladolid factory in Spain where the Captur is being put together.

2023 Mitsubishi ASX teasers

Compared to its Renault-badged sibling, the equivalent 2023 Mitsubishi ASX is expected to get redesigned bumpers and a new grille. However, the rest of the body panels are likely to be carried over to keep costs down. It should be a similar story on the inside where only subtle changes will be made compared to the Clio-derived crossover.

In its most basic form, the ASX will be powered by a turbocharged, three-cylinder 1.0-liter engine with 91 hp sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. A larger four-pot 1.3-liter rated at 140 hp will be offered alongside a more potent 158-hp configuration featuring a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic gearbox.

A regular hybrid with a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter engine and an electric motor will deliver a combined 145 hp. Mitsubishi will also sell the ASX with a plug-in hybrid setup (160 hp) with a 1.6-liter engine, two electric motors, and a 10.5-kWh battery. As we’ve seen with the Captur, there won't be any diesels available.

Another rebadged Renault will be the 2024 Colt arriving next fall as a Clio with a Mitsubishi badge.