Mansory is back with another modified Urus SUV, but it’s a bit more special than past builds. The Venatus Evo S tweaks the Lamborghini Urus with a substantial visual makeover and a notable increase in power.

The limited-edition Venatus Evo S somehow adds to the aggressiveness seen in past Venatus builds. This new one looks quite similar to the Mansory Urus from late last year, but the new Evo S has a few unique styling touches. At the front, the SUV gets a more pronounced front splitter that protrudes off its angular face, which also features an extra canard on the end wing.

Mansory also revamped the front fender vents, added a dash more styling to the side sills, and tweaked the rear wing and the roof spoiler. It’s a subtle upgrade from the last iteration, but one that’s paired with a sizable increase in performance, too. Completing the look is the special black-and-white bi-color exterior paint scheme.

Mansory doesn’t detail the changes it made to the SUV’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, but the tuner says the modified Urus produces 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s more than the SUV’s stock output of 641 hp (477 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, and it’s more than the 820 hp (603 kW) the previous Mansory Urus produced.

The Venatus puts that power down through lightweight 24-inch forged wheels that measure 10 inches wide at the front and 12 inches wide at the rear. The SUV can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in a claimed 2.9 seconds, with the Urus’ top speed raised from 190 mph (205 kph) to 200 mph (323 kph).

Mansory only released one image of the interior, and it’s as wild as you’d expect from the company. Mansory finished it in bright yellow with white accents on the steering wheel, floor mats, and doors, which contrasts with the black trim that slices through all the yellow.

Mansory says this is a limited-edition model with a run of just 10 examples. It’s a step up in style and performance over its other Venatus model, though both are quite wild modifications of an already bonkers Lamborghini SUV.