The Land Rover Range Rover received a major overhaul for the 2022 model year. It has a new platform, a new look, and a lot of new technology for its fifth generation. A new AutoTopNL video takes the new SUV to the German Autobahn for a high-speed test run that pushes the new Range Rover to its max.

The Range Rover P400 features a mild-hybrid powertrain that pairs electrical assist with a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. The setup produces a combined 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. While the new Range Rover is built for luxury, it’s no slouch when you give it enough road.

The beastly Range Rover rockets past 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in about six seconds, but it takes the SUV 30 seconds to breach the 124-mph (200 kph) mark. And that’s not even close to its top speed. It takes a few more attempts, but AutoTopNL finally hits the SUV’s top speed of 150 mph (242 kph).

However, the video shows the Range Rover hitting 154 kph (249 kph), a smidge more than the car’s official top speed listed at the start of the video. It’s a negligible difference, but it’s better than being a few ticks slower.

While luxury is a big focus for the Land Rover brand, it doesn’t skimp in the performance department either. The Range Rover P400 is an entry-level option that can keep up with others on the Autobahn, but Land Rover does offer a more potent 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that pumps out 523 hp (390 kW) and 553 pound-feet (407 Nm) of torque. Land Rover will launch a fully electric Range Rover in 2024.

We drove the new 2022 Range Rover earlier this year, and we called it “a near-perfect blend of luxury, capability, technology, and grace.” The new Range Rover lineup is strong top to bottom, and this AutoTopNL video demonstrates that. The P400 might be a tad slower than the V8 variant, but it has no trouble finding comfort in the Autobahn’s leftmost lane.