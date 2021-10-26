The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover brings the famous luxury SUV into its fifth generation. The new model sports a familiar appearance with smoother lines that keep the premium machine looking modern. Plus, the automaker loads it with all of the latest technology.

A Fresh Look

The new Range Rover rides on Land Rover's MLA-Flex platform. Buyers can select short- and long-wheelbase layouts. Depending on the trim level and a buyer's preference, it's possible to get four-, five-, or seven-seat configurations.

The design of the new Range Rover evolves the model's established appearance but simplifies things down to the elemental aspects of the look. It looks especially smooth, including the rounded edge of the door blending with the glass in a fluid transition. These little touches give the big model an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.30.

Gallery: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover

36 Photos

The Ride

The Range Rover rides on an adaptive air suspension with a new five-link rear axle that uses the navigation system to tweak the system for the road ahead. It also operates with the adaptive cruise control and steering assist to smooth things out based on what this tech is doing.

The electronically controlled active anti-roll bars help keep the ride comfortable, too. Land Rover says they react more quickly than a hydraulic layout. The system can apply up to 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque against the body.

The new Range Rover gains all-wheel steering that can electrically move the rear wheels up to 7.3 degrees to improve the vehicle's maneuverability. This system makes the turning circle less than 36.09 feet (11 meters).

Powertrains

For now, Land Rover is only releasing European specs for the new Range Rover. Buyers there have lots of engine options, including two plug-in hybrids, three gas-fueled powerplants, and three diesel mills. A fully electric option is coming in 2024.

All Range Rovers come with all-wheel drive and an active-locking rear differential that can balance the torque from side to side at the back.

Branding Layout Horsepower Torque P440e 3.0-liter six-cylinder PHEV 434 hp 457 lb-ft P510e 3.0-liter six-cylinder PHEV 503 hp 516 lb-ft P360 3.0-liter six-cylinder MHEV 265 hp 369 lb-ft P400 3.0-liter six-cylinder MHEV 395 hp 406 lb-ft P530 4.4-liter Twin-Turbo V8 523 hp 553 lb-ft D250 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel MHEV 246 hp 443 lb-ft D300 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel MHEV 296 hp 479 lb-ft D350 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel MHEV 345 hp 516 lb-ft

The PHEV variants combine the 3.0-liter inline-six engine and a 38.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery (31.8 kWh usable). The 141-hp (105-kW) electric motor integrates into the transmission. The P510e PHEV gets to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.3 seconds or 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.6 seconds. Land Rover estimates a WLTP range on electric power of 62 miles (100 kilometers) and a real-world range of 50 miles (80 kilometers).

Step Inside

Inside, drivers look at a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster. The center stack features a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that has haptic feedback as confirmation when using the software. Folks in the back can enjoy a pair of 11.4-inch entertainment displays that mount to the front seatbacks. With the available Executive Class Rear Seats, there's an 8.0-inch touchscreen in the center armrest.

In addition to its ruggedness, the Range Rover needs to be luxurious. To achieve that, the 35-speaker, 1,600-watt Meridian Signature Sound System has noise-canceling to make the cabin quieter. Land Rover even mounts a pair of 20-watt speakers in the four main headrests to create an effect similar to using high-end headphones, according to Land Rover.

How Do You Want It?

The luxurious SUV arrives in SE, HSE, Autobiography, and SV trim levels. There's also a First Edition version of the Autobiography that gets the Sunset Gold Satin exterior color that you see in some of the photos in the gallery above.

The SV is the range-topping model and wears a new ceramic roundel that identifies these high-end trims for all future vehicles in this specification. On the Range Rover, it's available in both short- and long-wheelbase configurations. There's also the ultra-luxurious four-seat SV Signature Suite.

For now, we only have Range Rover pricing for the UK where it starts at £94,400 ($130,209 at current exchange rates). Details for the American market should be available soon.