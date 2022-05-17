Listen to this article

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles originally teased the second-generation Amarok back in March 2020. Fast forward over two years later and more previews than we can count, the midsize pickup truck still hasn't been revealed yet. Thankfully, the wait is about to end as the world premiere is scheduled to take place on July 7. No longer an all-VW effort, the new ute has been developed using Ford's updated T6 platform from the global 2022 Ranger.

The Blue Oval will be handling production as well by putting together the revamped Amarok at a factory in South Africa. Throughout the whole teaser campaign, VW has pointed out the new truck will be far more than just a rebadged Ranger. Stretching at 5,350 mm (211 in) long after extending the wheelbase by 125 mm (5 in) to 3,220 mm (127 in), the overhauled truck will be significantly bigger. than its predecessor. However, both front and rear overhangs will be reduced in a bid to increase the approach and departure angles.

Next-generation Volkswagen Amarok teasers

Having been subjected to a long teaser campaign, the Amarok has revealed most of its secrets. It'll be sold in rear-wheel drive, part-time 4x4, and full-time 4x4 configurations, with an assortment of 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines, including a gasoline unit. The top-spec powertrain will be a 3.0-liter V6 TDI. Despite the familiar moniker, the oil-burner in question will actually be a Ford-supplied unit good for 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque and 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts).

High-end Panamericana and Aventura trim levels are planned for the new Amarok, which will borrow Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system. The base model will ride on 17-inch wheels whereas the more luxurious ones are going to come with a 21-inch set. A plug-in hybrid version of the Ranger represents a matter of when rather than if, and it could be a similar story with the equivalent VW. In fact, purely electric derivatives of both trucks are under consideration already.

When it goes on sale toward the end of this year, the new Amarok won't fully replace its predecessor. The 12-year-old truck will remain in production at the factory in Pacheco, Argentina to meet demand from South American markets.