The Manhart Performance CRT 800 is the latest offering from the German tuner. It takes a Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo and pushes the output to 796 horsepower and 804 pound-feet (1,090 Newton-meters). That's a healthy upgrade from the stock figure of 541 hp (404 kW) and 567 lb-ft (770 Nm).

To achieve the power upgrade, Manhart fits different turbos and a new intercooler. There're also ECU software tweaks to make everything work together.

Manhart fits an exhaust system with a valve to change the sound and 3.94-inch (100-millimeter) diameter circular outlets. The buyer can select a ceramic-coated or carbon finish around them

Manhart offers downpipes with 200-cell catalytic converters and OPF-delete replacement pipes. However, these pieces don't have TÜV approval, so they're not available in Germany. The company can only export them to customers.

The crossover rides on a suspension that sits 1.38 inches (35 millimeters) lower. Manhart retains the factory air suspension and uses new coupling rods.

For this Cayenne Coupe Turbo, Manhart dresses the body in black with gold stripes on the hood and sides of the body. The precious metal's color also appears as an accent on the front fascia, wheel spokes, brake calipers, and rear diffuser.

Soon, Manhart will also offer its own carbon-fiber front spoiler and a rear diffuser for the Cayenne Coupe Turbo. They aren't on this vehicle, though.

It rides on 22-inch, 10-spoke wheels. They measure 10.5 inches wide in front and 11.5 inches at the back. While they are black and gold here, Manhart offers the wheels in different colors.

Porsche's own take on what Manhart is doing is the Cayenne Turbo GT. It pushes the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to 631 hp (471 kW) and 626 lb-ft (849 Newton-meters). The engine recieves new components for the crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods, and timing chain. A modified eight-speed automatic gearbox executes quicker shifts.

Turbo GT has an air suspension that rides 0.7 inches (17 millimeters) lower than stock. The system is also up to 15 percent stiffer, depending on the selected mode. It rides on 22-inch wheels that are 1.0-inch wider at the front. Ceramic-composite brakes are standard.