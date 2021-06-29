After setting a crossover lap record at the Nüburgring Nordschleife, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT finally debuts as the top performer in the model family. It goes on sale in the US in early 2022. Prices start at $180,800 (plus a $1,350 destination charge).

While not in Porsche's official name for the model, the Turbo GT is exclusively available in the Cayenne Coupe body style. It packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 631 horsepower (471 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (849 Newton-meters). In comparison to the engine in the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, this one has new parts for the crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods, and timing chain.

The power runs through an eight-speed automatic with modifications to make shifts quicker. There's also a water-cooled transfer case for the Porsche Traction Management system.

This power pushes the Turbo GT to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.1 seconds. The quarter-mile comes up in 11.6 seconds, and the top speed is 186 mph (299 kph).

In addition to the extra power, the Turbo GT has a suspension that 17 millimeters (0.7 inches) lower than a Cayenne Turbo Coupe. The three-chamber air suspension is up to 15 percent stiffer, depending on the selected mode. The settings for tech like active suspension management, dynamic chassis control, and torque vectoring also receive tweaked tunes for this sportier model.

The Cayenne Turbo Coupe rides on 22-inch wheels that are 1.0-inch wider at the front. The vehicle gets custom Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires for sticking to the road. Ceramic-composite brakes are standard, and they measure 440 millimeters (17.32 inches) in front and 410 millimeters (16.14 inches) at the rear.

The Cayenne Turbo GT receives a different front fascia with larger intakes on the sides and a more pronounced lower lip. The roof, rear diffuser cover, and side plates for the rear wing are carbon fiber. The adaptive spoiler has a 2.0-inch (51-millimeter) gurney flap, which makes it twice the size of the one on the Cayenne Turbo Coupe.

A pair of oval-shaped exhaust pipes come out near the center of the rear. The pipes are titanium and lack a center muffler, which allows for reducing the weight by around 40 pounds (18.14 kilograms) over other models.

Inside, there's seating for four, including a pair of chairs in the back. The ones in front are eight-way adjustable. All of them have center sections in perforated Alcantara with contrasting stitching in Neodyme or Artic Grey. There's "Turbo GT" embroidery on each headrest. A yellow strip is at the 12 o'clock position on the steering wheel.