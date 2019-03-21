Hide press release Show press release

Porsche is extending its Cayenne family. An even sportier vehicle has been added to the third generation of this highly successful SUV range – the Cayenne Coupé. “The Coupé includes all the technical highlights of the current Cayenne, but has an even more dynamic design and new technical details that position it as more progressive, athletic, and emotional,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. The highlights of the new Cayenne model include sharper lines with a totally unique rear section, an adaptive rear spoiler, a rear bench with the characteristics of two individual seats, and two different roof concepts – a panoramic fixed glass roof fitted as standard, and an optional carbon roof.



A steeply sloping roof line creates unrivalled elegance

Proportions that are more dynamic combine with custom design elements to lend the new Cayenne Coupé an unrivalled elegance. “The significantly more steep roof line that falls away to the rear makes the Cayenne Coupé appear even more dynamic, and positions it as the sportiest-looking model in the segment,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. That effect is supported by a roof spoiler, which accentuates the distinctive Coupé silhouette. The front windscreen and A-pillar are shallower than in the Cayenne, courtesy of a roof edge that has been lowered by around 20 millimetres. Redesigned rear doors and fenders broaden the shoulders of this vehicle by 18 millimetres, contributing to its overall muscular impression. The rear number plate is integrated into the bumper, making the vehicle seem closer to the ground.



With its adaptive roof spoiler, the current Cayenne Turbo was the first SUV to feature this type of active aerodynamics. The new Cayenne Coupé picks up that ball and runs with it. On each Cayenne Coupé model, a roof spoiler is combined with a new adaptive rear spoiler as part of Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA). The spoiler – harmonically integrated into this model’s silhouette – extends by 135 mm at speeds of 90 km/h and up, increasing the contact pressure on the rear axle, while PAA simultaneously enhances efficiency.



Large panoramic fixed glass roof fitted as standard, with a carbon roof option

The new Cayenne Coupé comes with a 2.16 m2 panoramic fixed glass roof as standard. The 0.92 m2glazed area gives all passengers an extraordinary sense of space, while the integrated roller blind protects against sun exposure and cold. A contoured carbon roof is optionally available for the Coupé on request. The centre seam gives the roof the characteristic look of a sports car, similar to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The carbon roof is available in one of the three lightweight sports packages. These packages also include the Sport Design features and new, weight-reduced 22-inch GT Design wheels, seat centres in classic checked fabric, and carbon and Alcantara accents in the interior. For the Cayenne Turbo Coupé, the package also includes a sports exhaust system.



Comfort on the road with four sports seats

The new Cayenne Coupé offers plenty of space for up to four people as standard. At the front, the new eight-way sports seats with integrated head rests offer exceptional comfort and optimum lateral support. In the rear, the Coupé comes fitted as standard with a rear bench that has the characteristics of two individual seats. Alternatively, the comfort rear seats – a familiar feature of the Cayenne – can be ordered at no additional cost. Rear passengers sit 30 millimetres lower than in the Cayenne, meaning there is plenty of headroom despite the vehicle’s sporty lowered silhouette. The boot capacity is 625 litres – ideal for everyday use – and rises to 1,540 litres when the rear seats are folded down (Cayenne Turbo Coupé: 600 to 1,510 litres).



Market launch with 340 PS and 550 PS turbocharged engines

The highly dynamic lines and custom design elements of the new Cayenne Coupé truly set it apart from the Cayenne. At the same time, it benefits from all the technical highlights of the third model generation, which features powerful drive systems, innovative chassis systems, a digitalised display and operating concept, and comprehensive connectivity.



Two high-performance engines are available at market launch. The Cayenne Coupé with six-cylinder turbocharged engine and displacement of three litres delivers 250 kW (340 PS) and maximum torque of 450 Nm. The Sport Chrono Package fitted in series-production vehicles achieves the standard sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.0 seconds, with this figure dropping to 5.9 seconds with the optional lightweight sports packages. The vehicle’s top speed is 243 km/h. The top-of-the-range Cayenne Turbo Coupé goes to the starting line with a four-litre V8 engine with twin-turbo charging, 404 kW (550 PS), and maximum torque of 770 Nm. The Cayenne Turbo Coupé accelerates from a standing start to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 286 km/h.



An extensive range of equipment fitted ex works

The new Porsche Cayenne Coupé is available to order now and will be in dealerships from the end of May. In Germany, prices start at EUR 83,711 for the Cayenne Coupé and EUR 146,662 for the Cayenne Turbo Coupé – each including VAT and with country-specific equipment. The extensive standard equipment includes speed-sensitive Power Steering Plus, 20-inch alloy wheels, Park Assist at the front and rear including reversing camera, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and the Sport Chrono Package.