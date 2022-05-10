Listen to this article

There's a new Range Rover Sport in the mix, and in top-trim First Edition format, you can get a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 borrowed from BMW. That gives the sleek SUV 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) for all four wheels to handle, and the result is a 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds. You'll pay for it though, as the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition starts at $122,850.

Special introductory trims are often decked out with nearly every available feature as standard equipment, and to Land Rover's credit, the First Edition does come well-equipped. But as we quickly discovered in the automaker's online configurator, that's not the case with the Range Rover Sport First Edition. We racked up $18,340 in options, bringing our most expensive grand total to a whopping $141,190. That includes a mandatory $1,350 destination charge.

What does one get for that extra 18 grand? The spending spree begins with an exterior blackout package for $750 that nixes most of the chrome. That doesn't include black wheels, however, which will cost you another $350. Add another $560 for a full-size spare wheel, and if you want to tow with your sporty SUV, Tow Assist is $450. Curiously, Land Rover also lists the receiver hitch setup as a $750 option.

Gallery: 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

39 Photos

Moving inside, black veneer trim is a $410 option. A cabin air purification system is $540, and if you want mobile Wi-fi with a data plan, it's $360. There are some notable packages available too, like the Cold Climate group for $640 that adds items like a heated windshield. The Convenience pack for $470 gives you luxuries like a gesture-powered tailgate. The $650 interior protection and storage pack includes rubber floor mats and cargo carriers, among other items. For that matter, there are a handful of other features that combined might add another $1,000 to the bill.

If you're good at math, you'll realize that we're still far away from $18,340. We've saved the biggest add-ons for last, and it's just three options. A rear-seat entertainment system costs $3,150 and includes two 11.4-inch screens for second-row occupants to watch. Deployable side steps are a $4,200 option. And the most expensive item is the upgraded Meridan Signature Sound System with 29 speakers and 1,430 watts of power, costing $4,500.

Since the First Edition model is only available for 2023, we did a quick most expensive run on the Range Rover Sport Autobiography. It starts at $105,550 and trades the V8 for a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, good for 434 hp (324 kW). We won't go through all the optional items, but with everything checked you're looking at $133,420.

The 2023 Range Rover Sport order banks are open now. Models should be available starting later this year.