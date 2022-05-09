Listen to this article

Just like any vehicle accessory or modification, a good-sounding engine and exhaust note are something that a lot of car nuts enjoy. It's an added appeal to any vehicle, which makes exhaust upgrades among the top vehicle modifications globally.

But if you're the owner and its sole driver, the best way you can enjoy your car's pure exhaust note is to have a buddy hop in on the driver seat and rev the engine for you while you're outside.

Ford thinks it has the solution to that problem through a remote-controlled engine revving system – a patent/trademark submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Gallery: Ford Patents Remote Vehicle Revving System

The patent was filed last November 3, 2020, but just got published recently. In the USPTO document, the system starts with a user-initiated command using a remote control from inside or outside the vehicle.

In response to that input, the engine should rev to a selected peak speed, revving profile, and/or revving pattern. The exhaust tuning can also be adjusted to produce the desired engine revving sound while the vehicle is idling or even when the vehicle is off.

"In this way, the engine may be revved according to parameters selected by the user at various distances from the vehicle," the patent says.

While the vehicle shown in the illustration above shows a Mustang, and rightfully so, Ford also envisions that this remote-controlled engine revving system can also be used on electric vehicles.

The USPTO document states that:

Furthermore, as a popularity of electric vehicles rises, including electric performance vehicles, the electric vehicles do not have an engine to provide engine revving sounds. As such, an attractiveness of the electric vehicle to a performance vehicle enthusiast may be decreased, hampering a transition to less fossil fuel-reliant vehicles.

The patent describes the process as "engine revving sound may be emitted through a sound system of the vehicle," which can be done without demanding an additional component to the EV.