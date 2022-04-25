The Lamborghini Huracan hit the motoring scene in 2014. The Italian brand has offered numerous flavors of its V10 supercar since then, though the current STO is certainly something special. A mix between a road-going Lambo and the dedicated Huracan race car, the Super Trofeo Omologata has a harder edge that makes it ideally suited for driving to the track, turning some hot laps, then driving home.

That is, as long as the track isn't the Nürburgring. Apparently, the spicy Huracan is a bit too vocal for the Nordschleife during a Touristenfahrten session.

YouTuber Shmee150 encountered this firsthand in a recent trip to the motoring mecca. He was keen to exercise his new Huracan STO on the infamous north loop, and brought a bevy of cameras along to record his trip. Dropping in during a busy open track session, he actually voiced some concern about noise before arriving. Apparently, the Nordschleife has a limit of 130 dB, and during his single lap of the track, his STO registered 134 dB. Oops.

According to the video, the Huracan is completely stock. Shmee also said the Huracan was set in STO mode – the softest driving mode – for the lap. Trofeo is optimized for track driving, significantly stiffening the suspension and steering while also making the car a bit louder. His intention was to run the first lap in STO mode, with at least one more circuit in Trofeo to offer a comparison. Unfortunately, Nürburgring officials put a kibosh to that plan, so he left the track to, um, exercise the Lambo's track mode on public streets where there aren't sound regulations. Yeah, that's awkward.

The track officials were friendly about the situation, explaining that noise has been an issue for other stock Lamborghinis as well. Shmee was also gracious about the incident, but for one glorious lap, the 5.2-liter V10 was making the most of its 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts). We saw speeds hit 155 mph in some sections of track, all while sharing the course with a menagerie of vehicles ranging from a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, to an absolutely heroic driver giving 110 percent in a Peugeot hot hatchback.