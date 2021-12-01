Sports sedans aren't dead yet. You can still find a few four-door dance partners, and the new Hyundai Elantra N is an absolute delight that won't break the bank. Hyundai told us the turbocharged N would start around $32,000, and true to word, it officially checks in at $31,900 before the $1,025 destination fee. Combined, the buy-it-now price totals $32,925.

What do you get for that cash? Quite a lot actually, though buyers will certainly be focused on the rip-snorting 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood. It's the same mill found in N versions of the Veloster and Kona, packing 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) under normal circumstances and 286 hp (213 kW) for short bursts in overboost mode. Corraling that power is a six-speed manual transmission – another rarity in the modern world – sent solely to the front wheels.

For $33,400 ($34,425 with destination included) you can trade the stick and the third pedal for an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This is the configuration that Hyundai says is the quickest, shooting the hot Elantra to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds dead. Regardless of the transmission, all Elantra N models benefit from an upgraded sport suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, and trick exhaust that literally rips and snorts when downshifting or lifting off the throttle at high rpm.

As far as the competition goes, frankly, there isn't much at this price point when it comes to sedans. The new Civic Si is available under $30,000 but it packs considerably less firepower under the hood. The Civic Type R is a better match for performance, but you'll pay more. You'll even pay more for Hyundai's other recent performance debut, the plucky Kona N. It's a bit slower, too.

Considering the fun we had during our Elantra N First Drive piloting both manual and DCT-equipped cars, this could indeed be one of the best bang-for-buck machines available today. Look for it to reach dealerships by the end of the year.