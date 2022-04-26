Mercedes redesigned the C-Class for the 2022 model year, which left us excited for the rest of the lineup. Now, the company is ready to introduce the AMG variants, starting with the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan.

The styling changes Mercedes made to the standard C-Class get the AMG treatment on the 2023 C43. The styling doesn’t deviate far from the previous C43, but the revamped design does feel fresh. The C43 wears AMG’s Panamericana grille, which sits above a restyled lower front bumper that’s a tad more aggressive than the C-Class’ standard face.

Mercedes drops the chrome trim around the greenhouse in favor of black pieces. At the rear, the C43 has four round exhaust pipes sticking out the back bumper with a slim spoiler on the trunk, adding a touch of sportiness to the rear-end design.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43

28 Photos

Powering the new C43 is the electrified turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder M139l engine. It makes 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, although a boost function increases horsepower by 13. The four-cylinder has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The current-gen C43 uses a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine to make 385 hp (287 kW) and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque

Power routes through AMG’s nine-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The Mercedes 4Matic all-wheel-drive system splits the power 31 and 69 percent between the front and rear wheels.

The new C43 will arrive with a litany of drive modes, including a “Race Start” function designed for optimal acceleration from a standstill. The car will also come with Sport, Sport +, Comfort, and Individual modes.

AMG Ride Control with Adaptive Damping System and rear-axle steering are standard features on the C43. Stopping power comes from four-piston fixed calipers at the front and one-piston floating calipers at the rear.

Mercedes designed the engine’s turbocharger to reduce lag, using technology derived from Formula 1 to integrate a 1.6-inch thin electric motor onto the turbocharger shaft. This allows the car to directly drive the shaft, accelerating the compressor wheel before exhaust gases take over.

Mercedes says the sedan will reach 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in an estimated 4.6 seconds. Mercedes electronically limits its top speed to 155 mph (250 kph), which increases to 165 mph (265 kph) when the car’s equipped with the optional 19- or 20-inch wheels. Eighteen-inch wheels are standard.

Inside, the C43 adopts the model’s redesigned interior, which took inspiration from the new Mercedes S-Class. However, Mercedes adds several sporty touches like the AMG seats, the flat-bottom AMG steering wheel, AMG sport pedals, and red topstitching throughout the interior. Drivers get to look at a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster while an 11.9-inch center touchscreen provides access to the infotainment system and vehicle controls.

Mercedes hasn’t announced how much the 2023 C43 will cost; however, we expect the company to release those details closer to the car’s on-sale date. The 2023 C43 will reach US dealers in late 2022.