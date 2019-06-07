This engine is begging for a lightweight coupe.

Entirely assembled by hand, AMG’s new M139 engine comes to life at home in Affalterbach where Mercedes was kind enough to shoot a video with the 2.0-liter engine. It will equip the next generation of “45” cars, which will include new arrivals such as the A45 Sedan and the GLB45 joining the A45, CLA45, and CLA45 Shooting Brake.

Much like the V8 AMGs are available in a two-tier offering, there will be base and flagship S versions of the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine to be installed in a series production car. The M139 has been engineered to produce 382 hp and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) in standard configuration and a mighty impressive 416 hp and (500 Nm) in S guise.

You'll Find It In These Cars:

mercedes amg a45 spy video See Mercedes-AMG A45 Spied Going Berserk At The Nürburgring
mercedes amg glb 45 spied Mercedes-AMG GLB 45 Spied For The Very First Time
mercedes amg cla 45 photo leaked Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Photo Leaked Through Merc's German Website
mercedes amg a45 sedan render Mercedes-AMG A45 Sedan Is Coming, But Will It Look Like This?

The M139 has more power than Audi Sport’s larger 2.5-liter inline-five rated at 400 hp 354 lb-ft (480 Nm), but less than the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X FQ-440 MR with its 440 hp and 412 lb-ft (559 Nm). However, that doesn’t count as a regular production car since only 40 cars were built and all were sold in the U.K.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Coupe
Mercedes-Benz Vision SLA concept 2000
Mercedes-Benz Vision SLA concept 2000

Getting back to the AMG engine at hand, in an ideal world, this would also power a coupe as a lightweight and more exciting alternative to the four-door 45 models. An A-Class Coupe like the one speculatively render above would be nice, but it’s just wishful thinking at this point. Mercedes did have a similar thought back in 2000 with the Vision SLA, a small front-wheel-drive-based roadster concept with only two seats.

In 2014, rumors of a sub-SLK model in the same spirit as the SLA emerged, but nothing happened. With AMG about to offer 400+ hp in several FWD-based models, an SLA Coupe would be the cherry on top of the company’s compact car range.

Video: Mercedes-Benz

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG M139 Four-Cylinder Engine

Mercedes-AMG M139 Engine
80 Photos
Mercedes-AMG M139 Engine Mercedes-AMG M139 Engine Mercedes-AMG M139 Engine Mercedes-AMG M139 Engine Mercedes-AMG M139 Engine Mercedes-AMG M139 Engine Mercedes-AMG M139 Engine

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Explore Reviews

More photos

Mercedes-AMG A35 Unofficial Hill Climb
Mercedes-AMG A35 Unofficial Hill Climb
Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl Commercial
Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl Commercial
Mercedes A-Class Sedan Vs. CLA
Mercedes A-Class Sedan Vs. CLA
2019 Mercedes A-Class A250 by Brabus
2019 Mercedes A-Class A250 by Brabus
Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spy Photos
Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spy Photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz A220: First Drive
2019 Mercedes-Benz A220: First Drive