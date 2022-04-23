Ferrari only made 499 units of the Monza SP1 and SP2. One of the rare Ferrari Monza SP2 was caught stretching its legs on a race track, flaunting its V12 power. Spotted by car spotter Varryx on YouTube, the other half of the Monza twins of the Icona lineup was initially seen on public roads on its way to the track. And, as you can see in the embedded video above, the driver was wearing a helmet – for safety, of course.

In case you're unaware, the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are both inspired by classic Ferrari speedsters from the 1950s. What makes them more special, apart from their rarity, is the engine that resides under the hood.

Gallery: Ferrari Monza SP1 And SP2 at the Paris Motor Show

37 Photos

The Ferrari Monza twins are powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that churns out 809 horsepower (603 kilowatts). They can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, and up to 200 km/h (124 mph) in just 7.9 seconds. The top speed of this open-top supercar is over 300 km/h (186 mph).

The Monza SP2 and its single-seat SP1 sibling are the initial members of the Ferrari Icona line, created to reinterpret classic Ferrari designs for the modern era. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay owns one, said to be priced around $2 million.

The latest member of the Icona range is the Daytona SP3, which features a retrolicious design and a more powerful iteration of the F140HC engine. In this application, the V12 makes 828 hp (617 kW) and 514 pound-feet (697 Newton-meters) of torque.

Ferrari said that it already has ideas for the next Icona models, around "four or five potential concepts" according to an interview. We have yet to hear what's next on the menu but note that Ferrari is already testing a Roma with a V12 engine, so that could be something to watch out for.