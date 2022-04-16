A Ferrari Roma test mule has been caught testing by YouTube's Varryx. However, the prototype isn't any ordinary V8-powered grand tourer. It's believed to be carrying a V12 engine underneath that camouflaged body, and it actually shows.

As you can see in the video above, the Roma test mule appears to have a slightly longer hood, presumably to accommodate the 12-pot mill inside the hood. The front bumper has also been modified to improve cooling. More importantly, you can see and hear the Roma V12 prototype going flat out on a race track.

Gallery: Ferrari 812 Competizione

8 Photos

So what gives? We're not entirely sure, but we all know that Ferrari isn't just done yet with its V12 while the rest of the world forays into electrification. In November 2021, Enrico Galliera, Ferrari's chief communications and marketing officer, said that four or five more Icona models are coming. The next Icona model will likely be powered by a V12 engine, just like the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, as well as the latest 828-horsepower (609-kilowatt) Daytona SP3.

Moreover, Ferrari has yet to reveal a V12 that's even more powerful than the 812 Competizione. To recall, Ferrari's technical boss Michael Leiters confirmed that a beefier V12 is already in the works.

The 812 Competizione currently has the most potent 12-cylinder from the Italian marque, churning out 830 hp (610 kW) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters). The next V12 Ferrari should produce more than this, although the automaker's pretty mum with the specifics.

Is this our first look at the next Ferrari 812? Or are we looking at the next Icona model? Time will tell, but the automaker is certainly cooking something new. Thankfully, it's carrying 12 cylinders.