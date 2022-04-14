Ferrari had its shareholders' meeting this week during which Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna announced two models are planned for 2022. One of them is a convertible version of the 296 GTB we'll see on April 19 and the other is the firm's first SUV. The Purosangue doesn't have an exact reveal date, but Maranello's CEO said the official premiere will take place "in the coming months."

He refrained from going into any details about the Prancing Horse on stilts, only saying that it'll "exceed our customers' expectations." These two new models will conclude Ferrari’s plan to launch 15 new cars by 2022 as announced back in mid-September 2018 at the Capital Markets Day. The next business plan is going to be presented in June when we should learn about what the fabled Italian brand has in tow regarding hybrids and EVs.

Ferrari Purosangue Spy Shots

The first Ferrari without a combustion engine is coming sooner than you might think. Initially, the company said it wouldn't hit the market until later in the second half of the decade, but the EV has been moved forward and is now due in 2025. Interestingly, the 342-page Annual Report for 2021 mentions stricter emissions regulations could have negative impacts from an enthusiast's point of view:

"Depending on the future regulatory developments, the technological solutions required to ensure Euro 7 compliance may affect customers’ expectations on performance, sound and driving experience."

One can only hope the term "V12" will be mentioned during the upcoming Capital Markets Day as we're keeping our fingers crossed Ferrari's engineers have found ways to make their NA powerhouse cleaner. As a matter of fact, it was in May 2021 when technical boss Michael Leiters announced plans for an even more powerful twelve-cylinder engine, one that would eclipse the 830-hp configuration installed in the 812 Competizione.

We should point out Ferrari doesn't use the acronym "SUV" in any of its official documents where the Purosangue is mentioned. However, the Maserati Levante is labeled as an SUV in the Annual Report 2021. What is the Purosangue anyway? It was previously referred to as a Ferrari Utility Vehicle (FUV), but now it's described as a new "luxury high-performance vehicle" for the GT range.

In the Sustainability Report 2021, "Purosangue" is labeled as a body style, alongside the traditional coupe and spider. Call it what you'd like, it'll be a true four-seater with rear doors and greater legroom than the FF and GTC4Lusso that followed.