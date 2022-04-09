The current Ukraine-Russia conflict disrupted several industries, including the automotive sector. Over a month since the start of the invasion, several brands announced the suspension of operations or production in Russia. Ford, Jaguar-Land Rover, and Volvo were the first to pause business there.

Another automaker joins that growing list. That company is Mitsubishi by stopping production at its Kaluga plant in Russia until further notice. Aside from that, Mitsubishi also suspended vehicle exports and parts supply activities. The automaker cites logistical difficulties as the main reason for stopping Russian operations.

Mitsubishi Motors did not expound further reasons for the plant's temporary closure. The plant rolls out the Pajero Sport midsize SUV for the Russian market. The Pajero Sport is also known as the Montero Sport in other parts of the world.

The Kaluga assembly line is also one of Stellantis' major production facilities in Russia. Stellantis products assembled in Kaluga are the company's midsized commercial vans such as the Peugeot Traveller, Opel Combo, and Citroen Berlingo.

At the time of writing, Stellantis did not mention anything about suspending Russian assembly. However, the company said it might have to pause operations in the country due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and the difficulties in the parts supply chain. However, it halted vehicle export and import to Russia before Mitsubishi's announcement.

While Mitsubishi suspended assembly and exportation, it doesn't mean the Japanese automaker is pulling out of Russia altogether. But since the company mentioned that the halt is 'indefinite,' it will depend on the current conflict and the chip shortage crisis.

The trade and economic sanctions are heavily affecting Russia's domestic automakers. About a month ago, Lada halted production due to a lack of supplies. Automotive News Europe also reports new car sales in Russia dropped by 63 percent.