As the war in Ukraine continues, more automakers are making announcements regarding operations in the region, financial assistance for Ukraine, or both. Toyota and Honda are the latest manufacturers to suspend all business in both countries. Stellantis joins several other auto brands in making sizable donations for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

A press release from Toyota states that all sales and after-sale operations at 37 retail locations in Ukraine ended on February 24. Toyota also lists 168 retail locations in Russia, as well as a manufacturing plant in St. Petersberg where the Camry and RAV4 are built primarily for the Russian market. The plant will shut down on March 4, and vehicle imports are also halted indefinitely due to "supply chain disruptions." There's no mention of changes to Toyota's retail operations in Russia.

Honda doesn't have manufacturing centers in Russia or Ukraine, but the automaker will halt exports of vehicles and motorcycles to Russia, according to Automotive News. A Honda spokesperson said operations will resume once the situation returns to normal. The report also identifies Mazda as suspending shipments to a plant in Russia.

Stellantis issued a press release announcing a donation of €1 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine. That translates to approximately $1.1 million in US currency, and it will be managed through an unnamed non-governmental organization in the area. Stellantis has 71 employees in Ukraine.

"Stellantis condemns violence and aggression and, in this time of unprecedented pain, our priority is the health and safety of our Ukrainian employees and families," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. "An aggression that shook a world order, already unsettled by uncertainty, has been launched. The Stellantis community, made of 170 nationalities, looks with dismay as civilians flee the country. Even if the scale of causalities is not yet apparent, the human toll will be unbearable."

On March 1, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced a suspension of company operations in Russia while also donating $100,000 to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund. Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have also donated €1 million to Ukraine assistance. Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover have announced a suspension of operations in Russia as well.