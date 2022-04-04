For the first time, we are getting to see the full exterior of the 2023 Honda HR-V. The second generation of the compact crossover in the United States launches this summer.

The new HR-V has an overhauled nose. Starting from the bottom, there is a wide lower fascia with mesh in the center and vertical air inlets in the corners. The grille is far more angular than the previous-gen vehicle. There's a hexagonal pattern in the middle.

Gallery: 2023 Honda HR-V Exterior

3 Photos

By separating the headlights from the grille, the lamps appear to sit higher than on the current model. A sculpted section in the middle of the hood incorporates into a portion of the nose's design. The hood is longer than before.

The flanks lose the bold sculpting from the previous model. The rear door handles are no longer in the C-pillar. Now, they have a conventional location on the side of the body.

The back has a steeper rake for the rear pillar. The taillights appear smaller and sleeker. As with the sides, the sculpting seems simpler than on the previous model.

Honda is not showing any part of the new HR-V's interior. The North American version of the crossover has different styling than the version for the rest of the world, so we can't even use the foreign-market variant as a guide. Tech upgrades are sure to be part of the recipe because the existing cabin looks outdated on this front.

The 2023 HR-V shares a platform with the latest Civic. The wheelbase and width grow versus the existing model. Honda's announcement notes: "HR-V will feature a more responsive engine and a new independent rear suspension, giving the compact SUV a more confident, refined and fun-to-drive personality."

This info suggests that the existing 1.8-liter four-cylinder making 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque doesn't power the new model. The non-Si grades of the current Civic in the US are available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder offering 158 hp and 138 lb-ft or a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 180 hp and 177 lb-ft.