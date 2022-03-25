This Porsche 911 GT3 in Gold Bronze Metallic is a showcase of the brand's Paint to Sample program. The company chronicles the unique vehicle's creation in the time-lapse film embedded above.

This Gold Bronze Metallic 911 GT3 belongs to Porsche racer and tuner Leh Keen. It was the first new, road-going model he ever ordered from the factory, so he wanted something special.

"I wanted to have this newest, modern 911 but then coated with a very classic old color," Keen said in Porsche's announcement. "I told a few people I was going to go gold. People thought it was risky, and it really reinforced my choice and I wanted to see how it would turn out."

Gold Bronze Metallic is a very subtle shade when you look at it. Where the light hits the body, there's a bronze shade. In spots with less illumination, the color appears to have more of a silver hue.

There are over 100 pre-approved colors available from the Paint to Sample program for the 911 and 718 Boxster/Cayman models. The Taycan, Cayenne, Panamera, and Macan have more than 50 shades available.

If a person wants a truly unique shade on their car, there's the Paint to Sample Plus program. It lets a buyer request a custom color that's not currently available. Creating the paint takes at least five months, and the customer pays for that development. Then, the company records the client's name and the shade in the Porsche Color Database, and it becomes part of the standard Paint to Sample program.

Ordering a Paint to Sample color costs $11,430 on a standard 911. For a 911 Turbo or GT3, the price rises to $12,830. Paint to Sample Plus is $22,860 for most models and $25,660 for the 911 Turbo and GT models.

Porsche expanded the Paint to Sample program in late 2021 by installing an additional color-mixing bank. This lets the company paint 20 of these special-order vehicles a day, rather than 5 previously.

It takes Porsche two days to complete the 117-stage assembly process to build a 911. Around 1,500 people touch each car along the way.