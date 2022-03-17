GMC has already begun deliveries of the Hummer EV since late last year but as it turns out, some of them are to be taken back by the dealers for a minor repair as part of a recall.

Announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 2022 Hummer EVs made from October 5, 2021 to January 20, 2022 failed to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108, "Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment."

As a result, GM decided to recall 10 vehicles made within the aforementioned dates for the repairs – all of them estimated to have the defect. The company said that the Hummer EVs built beyond January 20 "were built with parts containing corrected software or were repaired prior to shipment."

According to the documents, the said vehicles have embedded software in the microcontroller that can cause one or both rear taillamps to eighter become inoperative, or remain fully or partially illuminated. If the taillamp stops working, all taillamp functions (brake light, turn signal, backup lamp, side marker, clearance lamp, and tail light) will be disabled. If a taillamp remains fully or partially illuminated, some or all of these taillamp functions will remain activated at all times, even after the vehicle is turned off.

It goes without saying that the said defect is a safety risk and GM knows so, prompting the voluntary noncompliance recall.

NHTSA's Part 573 Safety Recall Report shows that the remedy for the said fault is to basically replace those taillights assemblies if necessary. Owners need not worry about costs as these vehicles are covered under warranty.

If you're one of the 10 early owners of the GMC Hummer EV, you may now check with your dealer if you're part of the recall as they have already been notified about it. Owners will also be notified directly by April 25, 2022.