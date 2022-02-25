Audi hasn’t been very active in terms of service recalls in North America recently, but the German automaker is now making the headlines with a rather interesting campaign. Approximately 100,000 cars from the brand will be recalled globally due to a potential displacement of the rear suspension links. This may seem like a very standard recall, however, the issue comes as a result of a previous recall.

Back in June last year, Audi recalled many cars from the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, E-Tron models built between 2019 and 2021 to replace nuts on the rear axle suspension links that did not meet specifications. According to the bulletin released then, a defective nut could increase play between the suspension link and the hub carrier, which can result in bad wheel alignment of the rear axle.

Following the campaign, which eventually expanded to cover about 150,000 globally, Audi started receiving complaints from customers of increased tire wear and worsened vehicle handling. After its own internal investigation, the German automaker discovered that during the recall, “a part on the rear axle may have been inadvertently and unknowingly set to the wrong specifications in some cases,” as Automotive News reports.

This takes us to the present time when Audi is starting a second recall to fix the potential problems that could occur as a result of the first recall. According to a bulletin, released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US, Audi dealers will inspect the rear axle of the affected vehicles and adjust the alignment as necessary. Also, depending on the condition of each vehicle, the recall could include replacing “any prematurely or unevenly worn tires, free of charge.”

The number of affected cars in the US is relatively low in the context of the bigger picture. Some 52 RS5s, 2,018 Q5s, 70 S8s, 131 S7s, 227 S6s, 605 S5 Sportbacks, 380 S4 Sedans, and others will be recalled. For the full list of affected cars, check this link.