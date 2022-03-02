Superstars love their supercars, and rapper Post Malone is no different. He has an impressive garage, and you could own part of it if you have the cash. The artist’s 2019 Bugatti Chiron, which has just under 600 miles (965 kilometers) on the odometer, is for sale at duPont Registry, which is now part of Motorsport Network.

Malone’s Bugatti packs the quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine behind the driver, producing 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain uses the rear wheel to propel the hypercar to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than 2.5 seconds. It’s an impressive feat of engineering, but this Chiron is even more special thanks to the options it has inside and out.

The Chiron is finished in Malone’s favorite color – white. A previous peek into his garage revealed a fleet of all-white cars, and his Chiron doesn’t stray from that formula. It has a Glacier white exterior with a white leather interior. It looks sharp, but we’d be worried about getting it all dirty.

Adding to the hypercar’s visual aesthetics is a slew of costly visual goodies. There’s subtle silver mesh on the front grille and rear that costs an extra $38,200, but it’s not the most expensive option on the car. According to the listing, that title goes to its $64,000 Caractere Wheels. Black brake calipers were a $6,800 option, while white leather-wrapped Comfort Seats with contrasting stitching and aluminum interior inlays added $32,000 and $10,900 to the final price, respectively. It has more than $150,000 in options and likely had a starting price of around $3 million.

The Bugatti Chiron is a rare supercar, and this owned by Post Malone is even rarer, depending on your music tastes. If you haven’t heard, used car prices are out of this world right now thanks to countless supply chain issues, production woes, and chip shortages that are constraining the supply of new cars, giving sellers of both all the power regardless if it's new or used. So, if you’re interested in the Chiron, you’ll have to make an offer.