Vintage Chevrolet pickup trucks are hot commodities right now, but none are hotter than this 1968 C20 Longhorn. It's a beautifully restored rig currently selling on Bring A Trailer, and with four days left in the auction (as of this article posting on February 28), the bid price is already $34,700. But as the above photo clearly demonstrates, this 54-year-old camping monstrosity is hot for other, more literal reasons.

Yes, there's a freaking flamethrower in the snout of that longhorn skull on the hood. We aren't talking a military-style flamethrower here, which is almost certainly illegal on anything not belonging to the government. This one is propane fueled with a relatively short reach, but still, it's a very dramatic feature on an otherwise conservative-looking Chevy with a camper shell on the back.

Gallery: 1968 Chevrolet C20 Flame-Throwing Pickup Camper

13 Photos

In this instance, conservative styling is a very good attribute. We often see old pickups given the restomod treatment, but according to the auction listing, this 1968 three-quarter-ton truck still sports original equipment. That includes a 396 cubic-inch V8 under the hood, drum brakes at all four wheels, and a four-speed manual transmission with a mile-long shift lever in the glorious green/white interior. The color scheme matches the vintage Franklin camper shell on the back; it was modified slightly to fit the Chevy's 8.5-foot pickup bed, but otherwise, it is beautifully restored just like the truck

We offer a few photos here, but the auction listing includes over 200 images showing pretty much every aspect of this classic camping combo. The camper is packed with wood trim and '60s colors for the fabric, including more green in the kitchen and the full bathroom. The dining area converts to a bed, with an additional bunk bed overtop. You'll find a third bed over the cab of the truck, and if you want to get some sun on the roof, an external ladder will take you there.

As for the truck, photos show images of the restoration process as well as a bevy of original paperwork. To handle the weight of the camper, The C20 gets air suspension and a Cheetah tag axle at the back. The auction listing isn't clear as to whether the flame-spitting skull is part of the original build, but it certainly makes roasting marshmallows easier.

The auction is scheduled to end on March 4. Any guesses what this fire-infused piece of American automotive history will bring?