Earlier this month, Italdesign caught us by surprise by releasing a teaser video hinting at a revived version of the DeLorean. At the time, not much information was available but now it has been confirmed that the reimagined icon will be unveiled officially during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 21 this year. Hooray!

Unfortunately, there are no new visual previews available, but the Italian design firm confirms the vehicle will be fully electric. Moreover, it will feature gullwing doors, as seen in the teaser video from February 14, and “a distinctive Italdesign styling appeal.”

“With DeLorean, we’re working on a car that is the authentic expression of all the services Italdesign is well-known for on an international level. Starting from the styling, as we are the official partner,” Andrea Porta, Italdesign Business Development Manager, comments. “We are very excited that the next evolution of the DeLorean brand will be represented by our storied partnership with Italdesign,” adds Troy Beetz, CMO at DeLorean.

It’s worth mentioning that back in January 2021, Italdesign posted the very first teaser images of the reborn sports vehicle. The new DeLorean seemingly has softer lines in comparison to the original car. The door panels and the area around the fenders don’t look as angular as the first DeLorean.

Judging by Italdesign’s new announcement, it seems that the car we are about to see in August could be just a prototype, though. “The first step of this renewed collaboration is styling,” the firm says, without going into details regarding the tech base for the project. We hope to learn more way before the official debut of the car so stay tuned. Alternatively, you can sign up for updates about the project on DeLorean's official website.

As a final remark, Italdesign Giugiaro crafted the design of the original DeLorean. A very similar angular design language was later applied to the Lotus Esprit, Maserati Bora, Merak, and to a lesser extent the first-gen Volkswagen Scirocco.