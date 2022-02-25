When the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 goes into production this summer. When the new owners finally get ahold of them, they can't leave the dealer and immediately push the 5.5-liter dual-overhead-cam V8 to its 8,600 rpm redline. Or, they shouldn't if they care about the engine's longevity. Chevy recommends not going beyond 6,600 rpm for the first 500 miles (805 kilometers) as a break-in period for the powerplant.

John Elegant from the Mid-Engine Corvette Forum discovered this interesting detail. To make sure owners keep the break-in period in mind. The vehicle's tachometer shows the redline at 6,600 rpm. There's nothing stopping a person from revving the engine higher, but this tweaking the look of the tach indicates how seriously the company advises against it.

Motor1.com reached out to Chevy to confirm this was part of the Z06's break-in period. "This is correct. Similar to what we do on the Stingray, so it’s not really new," an automaker spokesperson told us.

In addition to this 500-mile period, Chevy advises owners to let the car cover 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) before taking it on track. In the forum thread, Elegant cites a recent deep-dive seminar into the engine as the reason for this being for breaking in the gears, bearings, and differential.

The Z06's LT6 V8 makes 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) at 8,400 rpm and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) at 6,300 rpm. Chevy estimates the acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) takes 2.6 seconds. The only available gearbox is an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Folks looking to get the most performance out of the Z06 need to check out the Z07 Performance Package. It includes the FE7 suspension with additional Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 calibrations. There are carbon-fiber wheels that shed 41 pounds (18.6 kilograms) of unsprung weight. Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires wrap around them.

Official pricing details still aren't available for the Z06. A rumor suggests Chevy plans to begin taking orders on March 24 and start production in May. One report puts the starting figure at $87,000.