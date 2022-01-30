Barrett-Jackson has dropped the hammer on the first retail 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, fetching a whopping $3.6 million. This is almost the most expensive Corvette sold at auction, if not for the 1967 Chevy Corvette L88 Coupe that got sold for $3.85 million in 2014.

Unsurprisingly, the winning bid for the VIN001 2023 Corvette Z06 went to Rick Hendrick, founder and CEO of Hendrick Companies. Hendrick was also the winning bidder of the first mid-engine Corvette Stingray in 2020, with a hammer price of $3 million.

All the proceeds of this sale go to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit focused on building strong, stable, and secure military families.

"The proceeds from the sale of this sensational Corvette Z06 will go a long way to helping us help our military families overcome their financial hardships and have the opportunity to thrive in the communities – our communities – they've worked so hard to protect," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 comes with the 70th Anniversary Edition package. It comes with special Ceramic leather two-tone seats, partnered with suede seat inserts, suede steering wheel, and special set of anniversary-branded luggage.

The non-VIN001 70th Anniversary Edition Corvettes come with a unique set of wheels with red edges and anniversary center caps, along with red brake calipers, a rear bumper protector, and a trunk cover. It's also exclusively available in Carbon Flash Metallic or an all-new shade of white called White Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat. The special package is also available for Stingray models in 3LT trim.

The new 2023 Corvette Z06 touts a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 V8 with dual overhead camshafts and a flat-plane crankshaft, redlining at 8,600 rpm. It churns out up to 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque.