Following the launch of the Panda Hybrid and 500 Hybrid in January 2020, Fiat now further expands its range of electrified models. The new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid join the brand’s hybridized family with a new mild-hybrid powertrain, promising to deliver up to 11 percent better fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions. Fiat also proudly explains this new tech requires “no complicated instruction booklets to be used to its full potential.”

Both the Panda Hybrid and 500 Hybrid feature a new 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with an output of 130 horsepower (95 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) of torque. A 48-volt, 20-hp (15-kW) electric motor supports the combustion engine and works in tandem with a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox

A BSG (belt-integrated starter generator) and a small battery pack improve the vehicle’s efficiency with a 100 percent electric startup. Fiat says the cars can travel with the combustion engine turned off, though the range is probably insufficient.

In terms of performance, the Italian manufacturer says “performance is never sacrificed, and the car is very comfortable to drive,” though the numbers are not really impressive. The Tipo Hybrid needs 9.3 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill, while the 500X Hybrid covers the sprint 0.1 seconds slower. More importantly, however, Fiat says the combustion engine can remain idle for up to 47 percent of the time according to Europe’s WLTP.

This is not the only novelty for the 2022 model year as the crossover gains a new Fiat lettering at the back replacing the brand’s logo. Available in Club, Cross, and Sport trim levels and two body variants, Hatchback and Dolcevita with a soft top, the 500X is also sold with a 120-hp (88-kW) 1.0-liter gas engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

As far as the Tipo is concerned, the new hybrid model is available in three trim levels (Tipo, City Life, and Cross) with just a single hatchback body style. Heated front seats, keyless entry and go, and blind-spot assist are part of the standard equipment.