The 500X is Fiat’s only model that remains available in the United States for the 2022 model year. It comes in four trim levels - Pop, Trekking, Sport, and Trekking Plus - and with just a single engine option. Power comes from a 1.3-liter turbocharged gas engine and all-wheel drive is standard at this side of the big pond. In Europe, however, there’s also an FWD version.

When powered by the same 1.3-liter unit, the 500X in Euro-spec with just two driving wheels has a peak output of 149 horsepower (111 kilowatts) and 199 pound-feet (270 Newton-meters) of maximum torque. These numbers are surely not impressive, but the curb weight of about 3,075 pounds (1,395 kilograms) means the little crossover isn’t exactly slow.

A new video from the Supercharged Magazine on YouTube takes us to the Autobahn for a top speed run behind the wheel of a 2021 500X. This is one of the very few places in the world where any car can legally unleash its full potential and show what it is capable of. And to make the measurements more accurate, the team uses a GPS device that shows little deviation from the speedometer readings.

For the record, this particular vehicle has a six-speed dual-clutch automatic and on paper, it should be capable of reaching 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in 8.7 seconds. We are, however, more interested in the top speed and during this Autobahn speed run, the car does GPS-certified 129 mph (208 kph) while the speedometer shows 132 mph (212 kph). Obviously, this is not exactly impressive and even a modest VW Golf with a 2.0-liter diesel can do better, but it’s still a decent performance given the small four-cylinder engine under the hood.