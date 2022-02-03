It's not every day that you see a former FBI mobile command center come up for sale. GSA Auctions is selling this one that's previously from the bureau's Seattle office. Currently, the bidding is at $33,433 with the reserve not yet met. It ends on February 3 at 7:00 PM CST (1:00 AM GMT on February 4).

The vehicle is imposing on the outside with its monochrome gray color without any decoration. At 42 feet long, it's big, too. The exterior is all business with lots of exposed latches for accessing the storage areas. The doors at the back conceal a separate generator for powering anything inside the rear section.

Gallery: 2005 Freightliner Argosy Mobile FBI Command Unit

16 Photos

The really cool stuff is inside the vehicle. The current layout has it looking like an office, and the auction listing notes the sale includes three desks and three stacks of chairs. Empty server racks and lots of exposed wiring are still against a wall. There are slideouts on each side for expanding the space after finding a place to park this big rig.

The aesthetic inside is businesslike now. However, imagine buying this machine with the intention of converting it into a massive RV. Don't change anything on the outside to keep things mysterious. The interior would receive high-end materials and cutting-edge amenities to create a mansion on wheels. The current layout doesn't have a bathroom, but with so much room, there must be a way to fit one.

The machine pulling the mobile command center is a 2005 Freightliner Argosy semi-truck with just 75,487 miles (121,485 kilometers). Power comes from a Detroit Diesel Series 60 engine that runs through an Eaton-Fuller semi-manual transmission with a 6X4 drivetrain. The cab doesn't have a passthrough to the rear section, but there is a dedicated sleeper section for the driver.