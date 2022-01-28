It's podcast time, and we have a guest this week. Automotive artist John Frye joins us to discuss his amazing work and what inspires him to make it.

Before welcoming Frye onto the show, we spend a few minutes discussing the big debuts from the week. Both the Toyota Sequoia and Ford Bronco Raptor had an unveiling. Plus, BMW premiered the X2 Goldplay, updated 8 Series, and tweaks for the M8.

The new Sequoia is a complete overhaul of the previous model that dates all the way back to the 2008 model year. There are five trim levels, but all of them come with a hybrid-assisted 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. In many ways, the latest iteration of the SUV seems to be a spiritual successor to the Land Cruiser for the brand's lineup in the US.

The Bronco Raptor is the one enthusiasts can get excited about. Ford isn't disclosing the output yet, but the number is at least 400 horsepower. Smith and Bruce disagree about their guesses for what the final number is.

The bulk of the episode this week is our interview with John Frye. If you want to skip right to it, then go to around 27:30 in the episode. His regular job is as a principal designer and digital modeling and visualization team lead at Honda. However, we focus on his fantastic Instagram page Fryewerk.

Frye's work depicts vehicles that never existed but should have. Sometimes, those are fanciful versions of real cars in new situations like a Renault for competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Other creations imagine a racing series for construction vehicles.

During the discussion, he walks us through his early inspirations and his process. Frye is a fascinating guy, and it's amazing to hear about what drives him to do what he does.

