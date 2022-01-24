You may have heard about the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition already. It sort of leaked last week, and by sort-of, we mean Chevy inadvertently published photos and information regarding the anniversary model on its website. It wasn't up for very long, but it was long enough to let the cat out of the bag. However, it turns out the cat wasn't completely out of that bag.

Now, we do have full official information on the anniversary Corvette, and it's not just a Z06 thing. Chevrolet will offer the 70th Anniversary Edition package on the Z06 as well as Stingray models in 3LT trim. For Z06, the package is offered on 3LZ cars, meaning you won't ever find a base model 'Vette with the 70th Anniversary Package. You can have it with a coupe or convertible, but even if you don't check the box for the package, every single 2023 Corvette will have 70th Anniversary branding on the center speaker grille and rear window.

What makes this package special? Aside from badges, the 70th Anniversary Edition adds unique wheels with red edges and anniversary center caps. You'll also get red brake calipers, a rear bumper protector and trunk cover, and on 2023 Corvette Stingray coupes, the package adds a red engine cover. There's more red inside with contrast stitching and seatbelts, while the seats are a special Ceramic leather two-tone. Suede seat inserts and a suede steering wheel are included, and for travelers, there's a special set of anniversary-branded luggage.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition is available only in Carbon Flash Metallic or an all-new shade of white called White Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat. Over-the-top stripes are optional and limited to gray on white cars or black on the carbon-painted 'Vettes.

"Passion for Corvette runs deep at Chevrolet and this anniversary is extra special because of the excitement and sales success we've achieved with the eighth generation of America's iconic sports car," said Chevrolet Vice President of Marketing Steve Majoros. "Even after 70 years, Corvette still makes hearts race and kids dream of the open road."

The first production C8 Corvette Z06 slated for auction at Barrett-Jackson will be a 70th Anniversary Edition. As for the rest, they will go on sale later this year but you can let your imagination run wild right now with the online Z06 visualizer, which has returned to Chevrolet's website.