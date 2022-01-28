Earlier this month, during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Sony announced the Sony Mobility division which will explore the firm's potential entry into the electric vehicle business. The tech company previewed its intentions with the Vision-S 02 SUV concept, and it has reportedly begun looking for new partners to help it build its EV operations.

A new report from Automotive News shines more light on Sony’s ambitions to enter the growing EV segment. It’s too early for any specific details regarding products and launch dates, though the manager that will lead the Sony Mobility division told the publication the company understands it has to act quickly if it wants to create a successful electric vehicle business.

Gallery: Sony Vision-S 02 SUV Concept

20 Photos

"We see the risk of ignoring EVs as greater than the challenge they pose," Izumi Kawanishi told Automotive News. "We understand that speed is important in terms of making a decision.” However, Kawanishi was not able to confirm whether a final decision regarding the future of Sony’s EV business will be taken before the end of the year.

At CES 2022, the firm that builds the PlayStation game console displayed an all-electric SUV concept with room for up to seven passengers. Two 268-horsepower (200-kilowatt) electric motors, one for each axle, provide an all-wheel-drive capability. No data regarding acceleration and range between two charges were provided during the debut of the vehicle in Las Vegas.

For this prototype, Sony partnered with international companies, including Magna Steyr, Robert Bosch, Valeo, and AImotive. Kawanishi confirmed new partners will be selected based on their EV expertise without regard to their nationality. Other tech companies working on potential entry into the EV business currently are Apple, Foxconn, Alibaba Group, and others.