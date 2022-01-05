From new OLED TVs to a virtual reality headset, it's safe to say Sony has a lot of goodies to showcase this week in Las Vegas at CES 2022. But you're reading Motor1.com so you don't necessarily care about those, right? You're here for the Vision-S 02, a fully electric concept taking the shape of an SUV companion for the preceding Vision-S 01 sedan unveiled at the same show back in 2020.

While the original concept had four seats, the SUV is a lot more practical by accommodating up to seven people. It essentially looks like a high-riding version of the sedan and has the following dimensions: 192.7 inches (4.9 meters) long, 76 inches (1.93 meters) wide, and 65 inches (1.65 meters) tall, with a generous wheelbase stretching at 119.3 inches (3.03 meters). It rides on 20-inch wheels and tips the scales at 5,467 pounds (2,480 kilograms).

Gallery: Sony Vision-S 02 SUV Concept

20 Photos

The Sony Vision-S 02 comes with all-wheel drive courtesy of two electric motors, one mounted at the front axle and the other driving the rear wheels. Each produces 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) to mirror the sedan. Acceleration numbers have not been disclosed, but the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) likely takes more than the 4.8 seconds needed by the Vision-S 01 as that one is 287 pounds (130 kilograms) lighter. The extra heft has also negatively impacted the top speed, at 112 mph (180 km/h) or 37 mph (60 km/h) less than the sedan.

The hardware similarities between the two go beyond the electric motors since both vehicles have the exact same length and wheelbase, with the SUV being a little bit wider and obviously taller. They share an air suspension, but with a more generous ground clearance of 6.2 inches (15.7 centimeters) for the newer concept or nearly one inch extra than the sedan.

Ever since the Vision-S 01 debuted at CES 2020, Sony repeatedly denied plans to dip its toes into the automotive industry. Well, guess what? This spring, the Japanese tech giant will create a new company called Sony Mobility "through which we intend to explore entry into the EV market."