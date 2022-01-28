The rumors from October 2020 were true - the Citroen C1 is being discontinued and the final examples of the city car are rolling out of the Kolin plant in the Czech Republic. Since its original launch in 2005, the C1 has been delivered to almost 1.2 million customers across Europe. The small three- and five-door vehicle will remain in history as one of the most customizable models on the Old continent.

The first generation of the C1 was built between 2005 and 2014 and was available with two engine options - a 1.0-liter gas unit and a 1.4-liter diesel. With a length of 135.2 inches (3,435 millimeters), it was one of the smallest vehicles on the European market, which made it a preferable choice for customers in congested large cities. The second-generation model ditched the diesel engine but remained a solid seller with a four-star Euro NCAP rating.

Sharing its platform, powertrains, and many components with the Peugeot 108 and the previous-generation Toyota Aygo, the C1 will be effectively replaced by the Citroen Ami. The French manufacturer says the reason for the discontinuation of the C1 is the “change in traffic usage in city centers and the desire to offer an ultra-affordable electric solution in response to these new urban mobility needs.” It hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but we are 99.99 percent sure Peugeot will also stop the production of the 108.

The Aygo, meanwhile, remains the only model of the trio to survive. Now entering its third generation as a small city crossover and adding an X suffix to reflect that, the model is larger than its predecessor and is now 145.6 inches (3,700 mm) long. Only one engine is available - a 1.0-liter gasoline unit with 72 horsepower (53 kilowatts) and 69 pound-feet (93 Newton-meters) of torque.

As for the C1’s successor, the Ami is a tiny electric vehicle equipped with a 5.5-kWh battery pack powering an electric motor with 8 hp (6 kW). The electric quadricycle can travel up to 43.5 miles (70 kilometers) at a single charge and has a top speed of just 28 miles per hour (45 kilometers per hour).