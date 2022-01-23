Looking for a great base for a Toyota Hiace custom camper? We might have found the perfect example and it's currently for sale.

This 1996 Toyota Himedic Ambulance is currently listed on Ottoex and it begs to be converted into a motorhome. Even better, the high-roof van comes with a V8 engine and runs on all paws, which makes it a perfect base for a camper that's ready for any off-road excursions.

Gallery: 1996 Toyota Himedic Ambulance V8 4x4

7 Photos

According to the listing, this Toyota Himedic Ambulance is the top-of-the-line model that was never offered to private customers in Japan. It can only be purchased from Toyota by government entities, with only 1,200 units produced from 1994 to 2000. It sold for $230,000 when purchased new, medical equipment included.

That money includes the 4.0-liter 1UZ-FE gasoline V8 engine – the same one that powers the Lexus LS400, SC400, and GS400, as well as the Toyota Crown of that era. With 261 horsepower (192 kilowatts) on tap, it's probably one of the most powerful vans from the '90s. Parts won't be a problem as well, as the drivetrain and engine parts are readily available in North America where the 1UZ engine was sold in numbers before.

The van measures 17.5 feet in length and stands 8 feet tall, so space isn’t going to be short. It comes with working molded roof lights, sirens, and all other ambulatory equipment (except for oxygen tanks), but we're sure those will be tossed out for your ultimate camper build.

If you're interested in buying this V8-powered 1996 Toyota Himedic Ambulance, it is currently listed for $34,995. It has 61,000 miles on the clock, ready for additional miles for your off-grid adventures.