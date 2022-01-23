There are two ways to show love to your car. You can either barely drive your prized possession and make it a garage queen, or you can keep driving it for miles and create memories with it. This 2016 Porsche 911 from Europe is the latter.

So much so that this well-loved 911 has already clocked in 207,103 miles (333,300 kilometers) at the time of posting. In fact, this is likely the highest mileage Turbo S in the world – and you can become its new owner as it's currently up for sale at Bonhams.

This is a 991.2 generation of the Porsche 911 in Turbo S trim. Its current owner bought it new in the Netherlands for €160,000 or around $181,516 with the current exchange rates. Since then, the owner has traveled distances with the sports coupe to rack up some serious miles.

Finished in the rare British Racing Green color scheme, this 911 Turbo S for sale is well maintained by the owner. It was last serviced at the beginning of 2021 for €7,000 ($7,941). Inside, the Dark Burgundy-themed cabin comes with numerous options such as sports seats and a sunroof. It also has a higher suspension – requested by the owner for better comfort on long drives.

This 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S for sale comes with Slovakian registration documents, Certificate of Conformity (2016), numerous service invoices, the original purchase invoice, and its original pouch.

Bonhams expects this coupe to fetch $68,000 to $91,000 at auction. The website doesn't show the current bid for the car. If you're up for a pre-loved ride that traveled a lot, make sure to follow the source link below and register to bid. The hammer falls on February 3, 2022.