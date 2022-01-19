When is a jacked-up Lamborghini not the Urus SUV? When it's the Huracan Sterrato. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese explored the idea of a more adventurous V10 supercar in June 2019 with the unveiling of a mid-engined, all-terrain concept featuring chunky styling and a lifted suspension. Judging by this fresh batch of spy shots, it would appear a production version is coming later this year.

Lamborghini has promised to unveil four products this year, and with the Aventador finally retired, it means we'll be seeing updates for the Huracan and Urus in 2022. Of course, there could also be yet another special one-off, but chances are this jacked-up machine is coming in the next 12 months. Caught in a winter wonderland, the prototype clearly had a more generous ground clearance and it should be safe to assume the test vehicle had an AWD setup.

Other unusual features for a Lambo include the front skid plate and the roof rails, not to mention the LED light bar mounted on the trunk. The louvers at the back are hosting a dual-inlet air scoop to keep the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter running at optimal temperatures. Ignore the mismatched brake calipers as the production version will likely have the same color for both axles.

Sadly, the prototype is missing the chunky body cladding of the Sterrato concept with its upsized wheel arches. It would be neat for the production version to have the bolt-on fender flares, and it's worth mentioning the showcar had 40-mm wider tracks. It sat 47 millimeters (1.85 inches) higher for better approach and departure angles and rode on 20-inch wheels wrapped around in meaty tires. The engineers calibrated the AWD system and seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission to work better off-road.

When the Huracan-based Sterrato concept was unveiled, Lamborghini didn't say anything about a potential production version but did mention it had built a functional prototype. A few days later, chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani said the Italian exotic car manufacturer could build the car and even make a nice profit. He went on to mention it would have 3D-printed parts made out of a new lightweight synthetic material, bolted onto the body.

Rumors suggest a potential Sterrato would be limited to anywhere between 500 to 1,000 cars at roughly €240,000 a pop.

Lamborghini wouldn't be the only sports car manufacturer from the vast Volkswagen Group to go down the off-road route as Porsche is months away from unveiling a "Safari" derivative of the 911.