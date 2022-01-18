The 2022 Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design arrives with a very long name to celebrate the semicentennial of the division responsible for creating high-end accessories. The company is making just 750 of them.

The special edition vehicle starts with a 911 Targa 4 GTS. Most of the body is black, but the Targa bar is Satin Platinum. There are also Porsche Design logos on the doors and a “50 Years Porsche Design” badge on the rear deck grille.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design

31 Photos

These vehicles ride on center-locking 911 Turbo S wheels that have a 20-inch diameter in front and measure 21 inches at the back. The brake calipers have a high-gloss black finish.

Inside, the seats have a checkered pattern in a mix of Black and Cool Grey Sport-Tex material. The headrests have a 50 Years Porsche Design logo. Also, the center marker on the GT Sport steering wheel is Slate Grey. A silver, numbered plaque on the dashboard shows the vehicle's place in the production run, and the center console lid has the signature of Porsche Design founder Ferdinand Alexander Porsche.

This special edition gets some extra features that don't usually come standard on a 911 Targa 4 GTS. It gets the company's 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus. The Sport Chrono Package has a Porsche Design Subsecond Clock with a red second hand. The seat belts are Slate Grey.

The powertrain remains unchanged. The 911 Targa 4 GTS has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine making 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque. It comes standard with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, but a seven-speed manual is a no-cost option.

Porsche Design's first product was the all-black Chronograph 1 watch. To mark the 50th anniversary, the brand is launching two new timepieces that evoke its appearance. They are the Chronograph 1 – 911 50 Years of Porsche Design and the Chronograph 1 -1972 Limited Edition.

The Chronograph 1 – 911 50 Years of Porsche Design will come with each example of this special edition 911 Targa 4 GTS. The pair will retail for $197,200 after the $1,350 destination fee. The vehicles will begin delivery in spring 2022.

Porsche will only make 500 examples of the Chronograph 1 -1972 Limited Edition. They'll be identical to the original in terms of size and design and will have the historic Porsche Design logo. It will cost $7,700 to buy one.