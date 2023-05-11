Porsches are best known for their road and track performance. There are at least a few of them that are also capable in the mud though, including the 911 Dakar that was unveiled in November last year. The limited edition sports car faces some of its brothers from Porsche’s model range in a new drag race. This is no ordinary battle, though – it’s an off-road drag race in the mud.

Carwow gathered a pretty impressive lineup of Porsches in its latest video which already has more than 850,000 views on YouTube. In addition to the 911 Dakar, the following cars are also at the starting line – the 911 Carrera 4 GTS, Macan GTS, Taycan Cross Turismo, Cayenne E-Hybrid, and a first-get Cayenne S. The goal? Carwow wants to find out “whether the 911 Dakar can truly leave them in the dust.”

Let’s see what some of the competitors in this race have. Starting with the Carrera 4 GTS, it has a 3.0-liter flat-six turbocharged engine with 480 horsepower delivered to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 911 Dakar is based on this car and it shares the same powertrain but combined with a new suspension and bespoke off-road tires.

Next is the Macan with its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 delivering 440 hp, channeled to all four wheels. The all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo is also at the muddy drag strip with two electric motors and 571 hp of peak output. A first-gen Cayenne S makes a surprising appearance in this video. It is a heavily modified example, featuring a 4.5-liter V8 with 340 hp. There’s also a Cayenne E-Hybrid with an electrified 3.0-liter turbo V6 that’s good for 462 hp.

So, what exactly is featured in the video? A series of races between the different cars on knockout principle with the ultimate goal being measuring how good the 911 Dakar is in the mud.