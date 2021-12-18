Back in October, we reported that France's Ministry of Interior has ordered 26 units of the Alpine A110. These mid-engine sports cars are to be used by the National Gendarmerie. Now, two of those A110 have been revealed, showing us the new face of French governance and law enforcement.

For the uninitiated, the National Gendarmerie is France's police force responsible for small towns and rural areas with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants. On the other hand, Police Nationale is responsible for Paris and other urban areas.

Gallery: New Alpine A110 Police Cars

16 Photos

The A110 police cars come in blue livery that goes well for this Alpine. The hood, the roof, and the side panels are marked with stripes and the "Gendarmerie" wordmark. A French maxim is also found on the side which reads "Our Commitment, Your Safety" when roughly translated to English.

There are necessary reflective decals upfront and at the back. And of course, the flashing siren lights atop which are blue in this case. Of note, the French government ordered the Alpine A110 with 18-inch rims, which are bigger than the standard 17 inchers.

It's said that these mid-engine sports cars turned police cars will be used for high-speed chases, particularly for narcotic operations.

The Alpine A110 is a lightweight sports car, powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter engine that makes 249 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. It recently received a facelift for the 2022 model year, which also comes with a simplification of the variant names and an increase in power for the top-spec A110 S.

Of note, the A110 S now makes 300 hp and 251 lb-ft (340 Nm) of torque. That's an additional 12 ponies and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) over its predecessor.