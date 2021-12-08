The 2022 model year will mark the end of availability for the Audi TT RS in the American market. As a final farewell, the Four Rings will offer a limited-edition Heritage Edition of the model. Prices for this special model start at $81,450 (plus a $1,045), versus a standard 2022 TT RS for $73,200. Sales begin in early 2022.

Only 50 examples of the 2022 Audi TT RS will come to the United States. They will come in special color combinations from the original Audi Quattro (some examples are in the gallery), and just 10 of each one of those will be available. The combos are:

Alpine White with Ocean Blue leather and Diamond Silver stitching

Helios Blue metallic with Diamond Silver leather and Ocean Blue stitching

Stone Gray Metallic with Crimson Red leather and Jet Gray stitching

Tizian Red metallic with Havanna Brown leather and Jet Gray stitching

Malachite Green metallic with Cognac Bown leather and Black stitching

The Heritage Edition models have a few other upgrades in addition to the special color combos. They ride on 20-inch wheels with a five-spoke design and bi-color anthracite finish. The mirror caps have an aluminum finish. The package removes the rear wing, and there's a sport exhaust with black, oval tips. Inside, the steering wheel and gearshift have Alcantara covering. The RS logo is on the floor mats.

A neat touch is the Heritage Edition logo on the lower portion of the rear quarter windows on the passenger side. The logo includes the firing order of the five-cylinder engine “1-2-4-5-3” and a Quattro script emblem.

The TT and TTS will continue to be available in the US for the 2022 model year. Rumors suggest they are nearing retirement, though. Contradicting reports suggest the TT nameplate might go away entirely at the end of this generation, or Audi might use the moniker on an electric crossover.

These models use the same 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder that makes 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a seven-speed automatic gearbox to Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. This gets the coupe to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds.