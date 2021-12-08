The BMW iX may be polarizing in terms of design, at least judging by comments in our articles and on social media, but no one can deny the fact that it’s a technological marvel. It’s easily one of the best electric vehicles on the market today and, as it turns out, it’s also one of the safest ever made in the entire automotive industry.

The latest Euro NCAP tests - the same one that the Renault Zoe and Dacia Spring failed spectacularly - saw the electric SUV performing impressively in every category. Sure, it didn’t top any of the four main criteria, but it was among the best performers, which resulted in a five-rating overall rating.

Gallery: BMW iX EuroNCAP crash test

7 Photos

Take for example the adult occupant protection, in which the iX had a 91-percent rating. In the child occupant category, it registered 87-percent protection and in the safety assist systems, it received an 81-percent rating. Thus, the iX was awarded five stars in all test categories of the Euro NCAP crash test.

“The BMW iX sets new standards in sustainability, and its top rating of five stars in the Euro NCAP underlines the vehicle’s comprehensive sustainability concept,” Dominik Schuster, Head of Vehicle Safety BMW, says. “The extremely stable body structure and the extended range of restraint systems ensure an outstanding level of occupant protection.”

It’s worth mentioning that, while the iX has the highest-possible five-star rating, there are electric vehicles on the market that perform slightly better in the individual categories. The Mercedes-Benz EQS, for example, has higher ratings for both adult and child occupant protection. The Nio ES8, in turn, has a much higher rating for safety assist systems. Even the Ford Mustang Mach-E, a vehicle that is significantly more affordable than the iX, performs better in that category.