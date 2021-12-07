Some people might think XRT sounds like some kind of dirt bike or a side-by-side ORV. Hyundai is keen to change that perception with its new Tucson XRT, bringing a bolder look to the already bold compact SUV. And when we say bolder, we of course mean blacker.

That's the crux of the Tucson XRT. Hyundai takes a standard Tucson and adds a plethora of black accents that are immediately noticeable on the side mirrors and window trim, sweeping all the way across the D-pillar for a floating-roof motif. Also noticeable are the large cross bars on the roof, and it's impossible to have a rugged black appearance package without black wheels. In the Tucson's case, they are a 19-inch snowflake design exclusive to the XRT.

You'll find less-noticeable changes on the front and rear fascias, both of which gain small notches at the very bottom that Hyundai calls "rugged detailing." The Tucson's side cladding also gets an exclusive touch for the XRT model, as do the side steps and approach lighting. Moving inside you'll find more darkness in the form of black cloth seats with a black headliner.

With all the changes combined, Hyundai envisions the XRT as a more rugged version of the Tucson. At least, in terms of appearance anyway. There are no mechanical upgrades with the Tucson XRT, be it engine or suspension.

As such, the trim level is based on a Tucson SEL with the Convenience package. Buyers can opt for the XRT with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, but you can't have a rugged SUV with a hybrid powertrain. The XRT is only available on the standard Tucson, packing Hyundai's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 187 horsepower (139 kilowatts) and 178 pound-feet (241 Newton-meters) of torque.

Pricing starts at $32,625 for the FWD model and $34,125 for AWD. Both prices include a $1,225 destination charge.