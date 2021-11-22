Have you ever wanted to own a multi-purpose vehicle that you can either drive on a daily basis or go camping - or even do both? If the answer to this question is positive, then today’s your lucky day as we have a very special van for sale. It’s not ours, obviously, and it belongs to a very talented and skillful DIY enthusiast from San Diego.

We caught this ad on Facebook and it definitely deserves your attention. It was built using a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan as a base. The owner says it “drives and looks like a new vehicle” for which he “spent a great deal of time and resources planning this build.” You can basically drive it anywhere you want and spend the night there in a comfortable and cozy atmosphere.

Gallery: 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan camper for sale

The structural build of this mini camper was made of high-quality Baltic Birch lumber and a light and strong board. The flooring was made of commercial-grade Vinyl tile by a professional carpenter and yacht builder.

Onboard, there’s virtually everything you’ll need for a night or two in the wild. The equipment includes heating, air conditioning, a Carbon Monoxide alarm, a 13-inch TV, and an audio system. For the nights off the grid, there’s a 100-watt solar panel, a 1,250-watt gas generator, and a 100 Ah lithium battery. Large underfloor storage compartments ensure there’s enough space for all your adventure rigs.

As for the Grand Caravan base, it looks to be a very clean example with 73,000 miles from new. Built for the 2008 model year, the owner says it has a fully working AC system for the front seats and, judging by the available photos, everything looks to be in factory form. Meanwhile, everything in the camper area is said to be brand new.

The car was listed on Facebook Marketplace on November 19 and the asking price is $24,000.