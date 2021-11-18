Alpha Motors is taking reservations for yet another new product. This time, the EV maker is showing the Saga sedan that looks like a stretched version of its Ace coupe

The Saga follows the overall aesthetic of many of Alpha's other prospective products by having a blunt front and rear, prominent fenders, flat sides, and an arching roofline.

Gallery: Alpha Saga Electric Sedan

Alpha Saga Electric Sedan Front Three Quarters Above
14 Photos
Alpha Saga Electric Sedan Front Three Quarters Above Alpha Saga Electric Sedan Passenger Side Three Quarters Alpha Saga Electric Sedan Driver Side Three Quarters Alpha Saga Electric Sedan Side Alpha Saga Electric Sedan Front Doors Open Alpha Saga Electric Sedan Side Doors Open Alpha Saga Electric Sedan Doors Open Side Rear
Length 185 inches
Width 75 inches
Height 57 inches
Total Cargo Capacity (Including Frunk) 20 cubic feet
Weight 4,200 pounds

There's a minimalist aesthetic for the cabin that comes from the big, analog gauges and old-school-style radio with knobs for tuning it. The HVAC system also uses physical controls. There's still an infotainment screen for some modern functionality.

Alpha Motors plans to offer single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive layouts. The estimated range is over 300 miles. The Saga can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a projected six seconds.

Alpha projects the Saga to cost $40,000 to $50,000, and this is before the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. The company isn't saying when this model is hitting the road, but potential buyers can register their interest in the machine on Alpha's site.

More Models That Alpha Plans To Build:

alpha motors superwolf debut Alpha Motors Superwolf Looks Ready For Off-Road EV Adventure
alpha jax electric cuv debut Alpha Jax CUV Debuts With Electric Power, Room For Four

The first Alpha model to go into actual production is the Wolf compact pickup that is supposed to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023. The projected price is $36,000 to $46,000.

Alpha isn't announcing the Wolf's powertrain or battery specs. It plans to offer a single motor at the rear or dual motors for all-wheel drive. The projected range is 250 miles to over 275 miles. It can hit 60 mph in an estimated 6.2 seconds and tow up to 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms).

The fledgling automaker plans to build the Wolf and its other models in the United States. The company isn't disclosing the location of the plant, yet.

Source: Alpha Motors

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com