Alpha Motors is taking reservations for yet another new product. This time, the EV maker is showing the Saga sedan that looks like a stretched version of its Ace coupe.

The Saga follows the overall aesthetic of many of Alpha's other prospective products by having a blunt front and rear, prominent fenders, flat sides, and an arching roofline.

Gallery: Alpha Saga Electric Sedan

14 Photos

Length 185 inches Width 75 inches Height 57 inches Total Cargo Capacity (Including Frunk) 20 cubic feet Weight 4,200 pounds

There's a minimalist aesthetic for the cabin that comes from the big, analog gauges and old-school-style radio with knobs for tuning it. The HVAC system also uses physical controls. There's still an infotainment screen for some modern functionality.

Alpha Motors plans to offer single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive layouts. The estimated range is over 300 miles. The Saga can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a projected six seconds.

Alpha projects the Saga to cost $40,000 to $50,000, and this is before the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. The company isn't saying when this model is hitting the road, but potential buyers can register their interest in the machine on Alpha's site.

The first Alpha model to go into actual production is the Wolf compact pickup that is supposed to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023. The projected price is $36,000 to $46,000.

Alpha isn't announcing the Wolf's powertrain or battery specs. It plans to offer a single motor at the rear or dual motors for all-wheel drive. The projected range is 250 miles to over 275 miles. It can hit 60 mph in an estimated 6.2 seconds and tow up to 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms).

The fledgling automaker plans to build the Wolf and its other models in the United States. The company isn't disclosing the location of the plant, yet.