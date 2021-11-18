Nissan will reportedly not replace the Nissan Titan when it comes time to give the truck a new generation, according to Autoline Network citing a report from the industry analysts at Auto Forecast Solutions. Compared to trucks from the Big Three, the Titan isn't nearly as popular among buyers.

A Nissan spokesperson denied this rumor to Autoline. However, as the video notes, the company is still building and selling the Titan, so the automaker would only be hurting itself to say that it is preparing to retire the truck.

Gallery: 2020 Nissan Titan

88 Photos

There were earlier signs of Nissan possibly winding down Titan production. As of the 2021 model year, the brand stopped selling the truck in Canada because the company wanted to focus on crossovers and sedans in that market.

The Titan and Titan XD received a major refresh for the 2020 model year. Nissan called the new styling language "Powerful Warrior." The changes included an overhauled front end and LED taillights. Inside, there was a standard 8.0-inch center screen and an available 9.0-inch unit. The powertrain had a more powerful 5.6-liter V8 and a nine-speed automatic to replace the previous seven-speed gearbox.

The update has somewhat helped Titan sales. Nissan moved 31,514 units of the truck in 2019 and 26,439 in 2020. However, through the third quarter of 2021 deliveries are up 17.4 percent to 22,772 units.

While the Titan is doing better in 2021, its volume is still far behind pickups from the Big Three. Through October, Ford has moved 603,090 units of the F-Series and even 79,924 examples of the Ranger. In Q3, Chevy delivered 296,286 light-duty Silverados and 51,555 Colorados.

Nissan introduced some impressive incentives for the Titan in an effort to lure buyers toward the truck. One offer gave the pickup's buyers a 99-cent lease on a Leaf EV. Another deal was 0 percent APR for a seven-year loan on a Titan.