It has been almost a year since a refreshed Nissan Titan and Titan XD were revealed for the 2020 model year. Nissan's half-ton and almost-three-quarter-ton trucks are among the biggest vehicles in the automaker's lineup in North America, but it seems like these massive haulers won't be sold in Canada for the 2021 model year anymore.

"The Nissan Titan pickup truck will not be sold in Canada beyond model year 2021,” said Jennifer McCarthy, Nissan Canada Product Communications Manager, in an email to The Truth About Cars.

McCarthy added that Nissan Canada will be focusing on crossovers and sedans, particularly the all-new Rogue and Versa, which will hit Canadian showrooms later this year. The recently-unveiled all-new Ariya electric crossover is also part of the plan, as well as the smaller Frontier midsize pickup truck. Both the Ariya and Frontier will reach Canada next year.

As expected, the culprit of this decision is the declining sales of the Titan family – not only in Canada but also in the U.S. Detroit Big Three continues to dominate the full-size truck segment, and that isn't doing Nissan any favor. In fact, The Titan's sales saw an almost 50 percent decline in 2019 compared to the previous year. The first half of 2020 didn't see any improvement.

Speaking of the U.S., Kevin Raftery, Nissan North America’s communication specialist in charge of SUVs, trucks, and commercial vehicles, confirmed to The Truth About Cars that the Titan will continue to be sold in the U.S. beyond 2021 model year.

That's a relief – if you're reading this from Canada and you're interested in buying a Titan next year, you might want to research now on how to import cars to Canada. There are plenty of resources out there, including what you can expect in terms of taxes.